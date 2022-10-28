US Announces Additional $275 Million Military Aid To Ukraine

US will provide a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine. (File)

The United States will provide a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine to help it battle Russia's invasion, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The package includes ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers, various types of 155 mm artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition and four satellite communications antennas, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists.

"We're seeing Ukrainian infrastructure and electrical grids being targeted by the Russians and these antennas provide an additional capability on the ground at a critical time when Ukraine's infrastructure is being hit," Singh said.

They are not, however, intended as a substitute for the Starlink service provided by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, and have "nothing to do in terms of access to Starlink," she said.

Musk said earlier this month that SpaceX could not continue funding Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely, creating uncertainty surrounding a service that has provided a vital communications capability for Kyiv's forces.

But the world's richest man quickly reversed course, saying SpaceX will continue to pay even though Starlink is losing money.

The latest aid package brings Washington's total security assistance commitments for Ukraine to more than $18.5 billion since early 2021, and nearly $18 billion since Russia invaded in February.

