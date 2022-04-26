United Nations Doubles Aid Appeal For Ukraine To $2.25 Billion

Geneva:
The United Nations said Tuesday that the worsening situation in Ukraine forced it to more than double its aid appeal for the war-ravaged country.
"Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, more than double of the amount requested ($1.1 billion) when we launched the appeal on 1 March, a few days after the war began," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)