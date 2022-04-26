United Nations Doubles Aid Appeal For Ukraine To $2.25 Billion

Russia-Ukraine War: Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, says UN. (File)

The United Nations said Tuesday that the worsening situation in Ukraine forced it to more than double its aid appeal for the war-ravaged country.

"Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, more than double of the amount requested ($1.1 billion) when we launched the appeal on 1 March, a few days after the war began," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

