United Nations Doubles Aid Appeal For Ukraine To $2.25 Billion

Russia-Ukraine War: Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, more than double of the amount requested ($1.1 billion) when launched the appeal on 1 March, says UN.

Russia-Ukraine War: Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, says UN.

Geneva:

The United Nations said Tuesday that the worsening situation in Ukraine forced it to more than double its aid appeal for the war-ravaged country.

"Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, more than double of the amount requested ($1.1 billion) when we launched the appeal on 1 March, a few days after the war began," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

