Ukrainians Take Captured Russian Tank On Joyride, Video Viral

Russia-Ukraine war: The group of men cheered as they took Russian tank on a joyride.

A group of Ukrainian men took a Russian tank they "captured" for a joyride through the frozen field. The video of the act surfaced on social media on Wednesday and is now going viral amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The 24-second footage shows the group of men cheering as they ride on top of Russian tank for the high-speed ride.

One of the men who filmed it on his mobile phone shouts “we did it” and “glory to Ukraine” in his native tongue. His friends, meanwhile, laugh and cheer.

The video shows the military vehicle - identified as T-80BVM armored battle tank by Daily Mail - traversing through a snow-covered field in Kharkiv.

Several Ukrainians have posted videos and photos of Russian soldiers abandoning their weapons and vehicles. They claim these were left by soldiers who were either captured or fled from the war.

Some of the weaponry being posted by Twitter users includes a self-propelled howitzer, a command vehicle, and logistical trucks.

The New York Times quoted a Pentagon official to report on Wednesday that Russian soldiers fighting the war in Ukraine are in disarray and crying as they are asked to "fire at everyone".

The newspaper further said that these soldiers are sabotaging their vehicles to avoid fighting.

The assessment is based on the statements given by captured Russian soldiers, according to the official quoted by the NYT.

Meanwhile, on the eighth day of the Ukraine war on Thursday, Russian forces said they have captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. The British Intelligence Service has, however, said that Russia's advance on Ukrainian capital Kyiv has made little progress over the past three days and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands.

Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in the Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2 and 3, the emergency services said.

The invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the Rouble hit record lows. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania.