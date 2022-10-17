Ukraine Urges More Sanctions On Iran After Drone Attacks

Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, leaving at least three dead. (File)

Kyiv:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called for EU sanctions on Iran, a few hours after Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, leaving at least three dead.

Kuleba said on Twitter he "requested more air defense and supply of ammunition (and) called on (the) EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones", referring to the Iranian drones Russia has been using in Ukraine.

