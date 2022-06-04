Ukraine Says It Has Retaken Around 20% Of Territory Lost In Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine War: Meanwhile, Zelensky urged more weapons from allies as war hits 100 days.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20% of the territory they lost in the city of Sievierodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk said on Friday.

"Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70%, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20%," Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

