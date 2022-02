Ukraine war: The local governor said "Kharkiv is fully under our control."

Ukrainian forces had secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city, the local governor said.

"Kharkiv is fully under our control," the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a "clean-up" operation.

