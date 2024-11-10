Advertisement

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack On Moscow, Two Airports Shut

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ukraine Launches Drone Attack On Moscow, Two Airports Shut
File photo

Ukraine launched at least 17 drones targeting Moscow early on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of two of the capital's airports, Russian officials said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."

The Ramenskoye district, some 45 km (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in September Ukraine's biggest attack on the Russian capital, when Russian air defence units destroyed 20 drones.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports," starting at 0530 GMT.

It did not say how long the restrictions would be in force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine Attacks Russia, Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com