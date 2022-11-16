UK PM Rishi Sunak Says Poland Strike Shows Threat Of 'Putin's War'

Rishi Sunak said, "There is not a single person in the world who hasn't felt the impact of Putin's war."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said a deadly missile strike in Poland underscored the inherent threat posed by Russia's war, but did not say who fired the projectile.

Speaking after a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Sunak said "none of this would be happening if it weren't for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is the cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin's war."

Facing the prospect that the war has spilled over Ukraine's borders into NATO territory, Sunak said the as-yet-unattributed strike that killed two people would not have happened but for Russia's missile barrage on Ukraine.

"As long as it goes on it poses a threat to our security and that of our allies. And as long as it goes on it will continue to devastate the global economy," he said.

Sunak also pinned his country's economic stalling, as well as 11-plus-percent inflation, on the war in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has said the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russian territory, raising the prospect that it may have been an accidental Ukrainian launch or an interceptor strike gone wrong.

