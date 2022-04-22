Russia Blockaded Azovstal Plant To Crush Ukraine Resistance, Says Britain

Russia-Ukraine War: Azovstal plant lies in an industrial area near Azov Sea covers around 11 sqkm. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol, a British military update said on Friday.

"A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the update added.

Heavy shelling continued in the eastern Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements, including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)