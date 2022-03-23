Russia-Ukraine War: Timeline Of Events As Conflict Nears One-Month Mark

On February 24 Vladimir Putin in a televised address announces a special military campaign against Ukraine. The Russian President has for a long time been against Ukraine's close ties with the west and reports of its possible inclusion into NATO. On this pretext Putin invades the Eastern European nation with the aim of “demilitarization and denazification”.

On the same day blasts are heard in several parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol. A Russian warship attacks Snake Island with Ukrainian Soldiers bravely refusing to surrender. The historic and inactive Chernobyl Nuclear Plant is captured by Russian forces.

On February 25 Russian troops march towards the Ukrainian Capital, while Russia vetoes a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding its withdrawal from Ukraine. On the next day Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky refuses a United States offer to evacuate him and his family from the country.

On February 28 The first round of talks occur between Ukraine and Russian officials on the border of Belarus and Ukraine but disband after no agreement could be reached.

On March 1, Satellite images show a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and troops outside the capital city of Kyiv. Naveen Shekharappa an Indian medical student studying in Kharkiv loses his life due to Russian shelling.

On March 2, The United Nations General Assembly passes a non-binding resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and demanding a complete withdrawal. Both India and China abstain from voting.

On March 8, The United States of America imposes a complete ban on all imports of Russian energy with several global brands like McDonalds, Visa, MasterCard, Starbucks suspending their operations in Russia.

On March 11, Russia calls for a ceasefire so that civilians may leave the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Chernihiv and Sumy. Ukraine and the West however accuse Russia of not honouring the ceasefire agreement.

On March 15, The Prime Ministers of Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky also states that NATO is not a good option for Ukraine. In the ln the following days, President Joe Biden labels Vladimir Putin as a War Criminal. The International Court of Justice at The Hague as well orders Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, which the country refuses to comply with.