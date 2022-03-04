'Terrorist State (Russia) Resorted To Nuclear Terror': Ukraine's Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian's Zelensky accused Moscow of resorting to "nuclear terror" .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror," he said in a video message.

