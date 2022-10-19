Several Russian Rockets Shot Down Over Kyiv, Claims Ukraine

Ukraine said its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones. (File)

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Wednesday that "several Russian rockets" had been downed over the capital after AFP reporters heard several loud explosions in the centre of the city.

"Air defenses have shot down several Russian rockets over Kyiv. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko wrote on social media. Fatal Russian strikes recently in the Kyiv region have targeted energy facilities.

