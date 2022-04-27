Russia Bans Entry For 287 British MPs In Fresh Sanctions

Russia-Ukraine War: Among those blacklisted are Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as well as Cabinet members.

The Russian foreign ministry said Wednesday that it has banned entry to 287 British MPs in response to the UK's sanctions against Russian parliamentarians over the war in Ukraine.

"In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has already blacklisted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and several others.

The House of Commons has a total of 650 members.

Moscow said the list is made up of MPs who have taken "the most active part" in drawing up anti-Russian sanctions and contributed to "Russophobic hysteria".

Among those blacklisted are Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as well as Cabinet members including Minister for Brexit Jacob Rees-Mogg and Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The list also includes Labour MPs, among them Diane Abbott, a close ally of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)