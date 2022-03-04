Putin's 'Reckless Actions' Threaten Europe's Safety: UK's Boris Johnson

Russia-Ukraine War: British PM Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe Friday, after invading Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," according to a Downing Street statement, adding that Johnson will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours.

