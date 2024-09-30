Ukraine Claims Over 650,000 Russian Soldiers Killed Since War Began In 2022

Russia has lost 651,810 troops since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. This figure, released on September 29, includes 1,170 Russian casualties recorded in just one day.

In addition to troop casualties, the report said Russia lost 8,869 tanks, 17,476 armoured fighting vehicles, and 25,495 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Other significant losses include 18,795 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 962 air defence systems, 369 aeroplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,186 drones, 28 ships and boats and one submarine.

On the same day, at least 16 people were reported wounded due to a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. The regional capital experienced multiple “massive aerial strikes” early in the morning, destroying a multi-storey building and several houses. Among the wounded were two children aged eight and 17, The Guardian reported.

In the neighbouring Donetsk region, three killings and additional injuries were reported following Russian attacks on Pokrovsk, a city in the throes of the ongoing assault. Ukrainian emergency services said they were working to rescue those trapped under rubble.

Regional officials noted the extensive damage caused by the strikes, with Governor Ivan Fedorov confirming that one of the train stations in Zaporizhzhya was also hit.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, condemned the attacks, accusing Russia of attempting to “terrorise” the civilian population. He reiterated calls for increased military support from Western allies, including advanced weaponry to intercept Russian missile strikes.

Denmark has pledged $194 million to support Ukraine's military, while Norway is considering border security measures.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Trump Tower, stressing the need to end the war in Ukraine. Zelensky invited Trump to visit Ukraine, while the Republican presidential nominee claimed he could quickly resolve the conflict if re-elected.