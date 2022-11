US officials said thay they did not know whether Russia has received the ammunition. (File)

The United States said Wednesday that North Korea is sending a "significant" amount of artillery ammunition to Russia under cover of shipments to the Middle East or Africa.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said US officials did not know whether Russia has received the ammunition, but were trying to monitor the shipments.

