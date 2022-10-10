NATO Chief Condemns 'Horrific' Russian Strikes On Ukraine

NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people, Jens Stoltenberg said. (File)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday slammed Russia's "horrific and indiscriminate attacks" on civilian targets in Ukraine and pledged to continue supporting Kyiv.

"Spoke with (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

