Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian Pledges To Ease Ukraine Attack; West Sceptical

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine.

Russia said that its month-old invasion of Ukraine which led to the biggest European conflict since World War Two has been halted "in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement". Moscow said after face-to-face peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey that it had made the decision to radically reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.

Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations while some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

Russia's onslaught has been met by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured besieged cities.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen nearly 4 million Ukrainians flee abroad and has left thousands dead or injured.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 30, 2022 07:14 (IST) Joe Biden's Point Person On Russia Sanctions Daleep Singh To Visit India

US President Joe Biden is sending his top advisor and key person leading his administration's economic sanctions on Russia to India, which so far has refused to toe the American line and maintained its own independent strategic position.

Mar 30, 2022 07:05 (IST) Russia 'Repositioning' Forces Near Kyiv, Not Withdrawing: Pentagon

Russia is "repositioning" a small number of its forces near Kyiv but is not withdrawing and the Ukrainian capital remains under threat, the Pentagon said Tuesday. "We're seeing a small number now that appears to be moving away from Kyiv, this on the same day that the Russians say they're withdrawing," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. "But we're not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal," he said. "We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere."