Kremlin Expects Russians To Support Military Operation In Ukraine

Russians will likely "support" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, said Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin said Thursday it believes Russians will "support" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, saying the duration of the mission will depend on "results" and will last as long as necessary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a "solid majority" of Russians support Moscow's recognition of east Ukraine's rebels. "That is why we can expect that this will be supported too," Peskov said.

He did not say how long Moscow's operation could last, saying that it will be President Vladimir Putin's decision and will be based on "results."

The Kremlin also said that a sharp drop in the value of the ruble and on the Moscow stock exchange was a predictable reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The emotional reaction of the markets and in the financial sector was predicted. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure this period is over as quickly as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

