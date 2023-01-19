'Heartbreaking Tragedy': Biden Expresses Grief Over Ukraine Chopper Crash

Biden offered condolences to the families of more than a dozen people killed a chopper crash in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden offered condolences to the families of the more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday, reiterating the United States' "unfailing partnership" with Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

"We grieve with all those who are mourning this heartbreaking tragedy," Biden said in a statement, calling Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was killed in the crash, a "reformer and patriot."

