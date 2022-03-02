Indian Restaurant 'Saathiya' Turns Into Makeshift Bunker In Batteground Kyiv

Manish Dave's restaurant 'Saathiya' eatery has given shelter to more than 130 people

As a battle with invading Russian military rages overhead, the owner of an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has opened his doors for all those looking for shelter.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, Manish Dave's restaurant <i>'Saathiya' </i> has doubled as a makeshift bunker. Mr Dave's eatery has given shelter to more than 130 people, according to a Washington Post report.

Manish Dave told the media house that he will continue to offer food and shelter to people for as long as he can.

In the past week, the streets of Ukraine's capital Kyiv have been transformed into a war zone. In such a troubling time, <i>'Saathiya' </i> has given shelter to not just Indians stuck in Ukraine, but also the locals. Seeking safety, dozens of students, children, pregnant women, and homeless people have congregated at the eatery.

"Many Ukrainian nationals arrived here as well, hoping they will be safe. The restaurant is like a bomb shelter as it is under the basement," Mr Dave was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

A man called Manish Dave has turned his restaurant into a shelter for over 125 vulnerable people in Ukraine. He & his staff cook food & risk their lives in search of ration for them all. The world needs more people like Manish Dave. pic.twitter.com/ZnQlViwDoZ — GOOD (@good) February 27, 2022

When Russia launched a military offensive on Thursday, Mr Dave served chicken biryani to those who sought shelter at his eatery. But there have been concerns about the food stocks. He told the media that they are unable to restock on rations owing to the restrictions on movement.

"We now have rice and flour to last 4-5 days, but we need to buy vegetables and other stuff," Mr Dave said.

Mr Dave moved to Kyiv from Vadodara in October 2021. He opened the restaurant with plans of bringing the Indian culture to Ukraine and providing the Indians there a taste of home.

Over 20,000 Indian students were stranded in Ukraine when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the government has evacuated 6,000 citizens and plans to get all Indians back in the next 3 days.