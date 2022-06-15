France's Macron Calls For 'New Discussions' With Ukraine; May Visit Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered day 111.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for "new in-depth discussions" with Ukraine, without confirming if he would travel this week to Kyiv as several media have reported.

"At the gates of our European Union, an unprecedented geopolitical situation is playing out," he said after meeting French troops stationed in Romania.

"The political context and the decisions that the European Union and several nations will have to take justify new in-depth discussions and new progress."

"We, the European Union, need to send clear political signals to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who have been resisting heroically for several months," said Macron, speaking alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

He added the discussion should be "of a new nature", including on military equipment, financing and unblocking shipments of Ukraine wheat affected by Russia's invasion of its neighbour, which started in February.

Macron arrived on Tuesday in NATO member Romania. He had dinner with French soldiers on the Mihail Kogalniceanu base near the Black Sea and decided to spend the night in a tent instead of a hotel, according to his Elysee office.

On Wednesday, he had breakfast with soldiers before meeting Iohannis for more than an hour.

Later Wednesday, Macron will travel to Moldova for talks with President Maia Sandu in the capital Chisinau.

Macron -- who will be the first French president to visit Moldova since Jacques Chirac in 1998 -- has met Sandu three times since February 2021 in Paris and has developed "a relationship of trust" with the pro-European president, according to the Elysee.

Macron will pledge France's support "in the most direct way possible" to the former Soviet republic wedged between Romania and Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands Ukrainians have crossed into Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries with a population of 2.6 million. Most have moved on to other countries.

