European Commission's First Step For War-Hit Ukraine's EU Membership

Ukraine In EU: European Commission recommended EU 'candidate status' for Ukraine.

The European Commission on Friday recommended war-torn Ukraine be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU, a move that could open up a years-long path towards joining the bloc.

"Yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country -- this is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said.

