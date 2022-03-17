Joe Biden Calls Putin 'War Criminal' In Toughest Condemnation Yet

As of now more than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion.

President Joe Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday over his bloody invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."

Putin ordered a large scale invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, saying Russia wants to force the disarmament of Ukraine's military and topple the pro-Western government.

Ukraine's military, backed by heavy flow of Western weapons, has fought back, largely stalling the Russian advance. Russian troops have turned increasingly to bombardments of civilians, prompting three million Ukrainians to become refugees.

