3 Ukrainian Nuclear Plants Cut From Grid After Fresh Russian Strikes

All three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control were disconnected from the electricity grid, Ukraine's nuclear operator said Wednesday, after fresh Russian air strikes hit the country.

Energoatom said in a statement that the strikes had activated emergency protocols at the Rivnenska, Pivdennoukrainska and Khmelnytska nuclear power plants and that "as a result ... all reactors were automatically disconnected" from the electricity grid, the company said on social media.

