2 Dead As Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Sees Russian Shelling, Missile Attacks

Ukraine War: A firefighter enters a smouldering apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.

Two people were killed on Monday as various neighbourhoods of the Ukraine capital Kyiv came under shelling and missile attacks, city officials said.

"One person was killed and 10 wounded when a residential building was shelled in the Obolon district" in the north of the city, officials said, adding that later in the morning "missile fragments fell on the street in the Kurenivka district killing one person and wounding six."

