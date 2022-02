Ukraine War: Ukraine said it'll prove Putin is "a main war criminal" of the 21st century.

Ukraine will prove in a fair court that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a main war criminal" of the 21st century, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told Ukrainian TV.

Earlier, Ukraine said it had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)