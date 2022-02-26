Ukraine President Welcomes Peace Talks Proposals In Video Message

Ukraine War: The president said Ukraine was currently lacking oil and oil products.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key to agreements for more international support to Ukraine.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelensky said in a short video message, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.

