No Intention To Allow 'Bloodbath': Russia Urges Diplomacy Over Ukraine

Russian envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya on Monday said Moscow remains "open to diplomacy" but stressed the need to defend separatist areas from what he dubbed Ukrainian aggession.

"We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution," he said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. "However, allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do."

The emergency session followed Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy to the breakaway regions, a move roundly decried during the meeting by the United States and allies.

