Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions have been increasing between Ukraine and Russia.

The United States on Thursday urged China to use its influence with Russia to discourage an invasion of Ukraine.

"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either," Victoria Nuland, the State Department's number three official, told reporters.

