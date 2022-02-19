Ukraine Invasion Could 'Cost Russia A Prosperous Future', EU Chief Warns

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed a "robust package" of Russia sanctions.

Russia risks throwing away future prosperity if it invades Ukraine, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Saturday, vowing a "robust package" of financial and economic sanctions against Moscow in case of any aggression.

That "may cost Russia a prosperous future", she warned.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of making a "blatant attempt to rewrite the rules of the international order".

In a speech lashing out at Moscow over its troop buildup on the Ukraine border, she charged Russia, like China, with seeking to "replace the existing international rules -- they prefer the rule of the strongest to the rule of law, intimidation instead of self-determination."

