Missile Hits Residential Building In Ukraine Capital Kyiv

Two missiles hit areas southwest of the Kyiv city centre on Saturday, a Reuters correspondent reported.
One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport, he said.
Another witness said the missiles hit the area near the Sevastopol square, while the Kyiv city government said one of the missiles struck a residential building.
Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022