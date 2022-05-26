Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'After Ukraine...': Putin Ally's Chilling Threat To Poland

Ramzan Kadyrov is regularly accused of shocking human rights violations in Chechnya

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a video of Chechen leader and Vladimir Putin's ally Ramzan Kadyrov is going viral on social media where he is seen threatening Poland. In the video posted on Twitter, Kadyrov can be seen saying that the “issue of Ukraine is closed” and that Poland is next.

In the subtitles shown below the video, he can be seen saying, “After Ukraine, if we're given the command, in six seconds we'll show you what we're capable of."

#Putin's warlord-president of #Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, says: "The issue of #Ukraine is closed ... I'm interested in #Poland". Says Warsaw should stop supplying weapons and "beg ... official forgiveness" or the Russian army will come for them 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bjAR4x6XUE — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) May 25, 2022

He then goes on to say that the country should take its weapons back.

Poland is one of the countries in Europe that has supplied Ukraine with a number of weapons to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

In the video, Ramzan Kadyrov also makes a reference to an incident that took place earlier this month when Russia's ambassador to Poland was attacked with red paint on Victory day, which commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in the Second World War. The ambassador Sergey Andreev along with his delegation were forced to leave the area. In the video Kadyrov can be heard talking about the incident and directing Poland to “beg official forgiveness for what you did to our ambassador".

The son of a Chechen independence leader who switched sides to join the Russians, Ramzan Kadyrov is regularly accused of shocking human rights violations in the Muslim-majority republic of Chechnya.

Kadyrov welcomed Putin's invasion of Ukraine and immediately has sent forces there. He had said in mid-March around 1,000 of his men were there. There is no way to verify the figure.