What 5 World Leaders Said On Russia Attacking Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine today

Western powers today reacted strongly to Russian President Vladimir Putin launching military operations in Ukraine. In a special televised address, Putin announced a "special military operation in Ukraine". Shortly after, Ukraine officials reported missile attacks and gunfire in several cities.

Here is how the world leaders reacted to Russia declaring war on Ukraine:

Russia will be held accountable: US

US President Joe Biden said that they would continue to provide support to Ukraine and that the world will hold Russia accountable for the military onslaught. He called the attack "unprovoked and unjustified".

"My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in an address.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he said.

Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed: UK

The UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia's "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr Johnson said that he is appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he said in a tweet.



EU Chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable' for unjustified attack'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow "accountable".

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

NATO condemns 'reckless attack'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine and said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Moscow's "aggressive actions".

India calls for immediate de-escalation

At a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the developments in Ukraine, India said that the hostility between Russia and Ukraine would spiral into a major crisis.

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said.