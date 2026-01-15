Russia To Expel UK Diplomat Accused Of Being Undercover Spy

Russia on Thursday said it was expelling a United Kingdom diplomat whom it accused of being an undercover spy.

The Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain's charge d'affaires where a "strong protest was lodged in connection with information received by the competent Russian authorities that one of the embassy's diplomatic staff belongs to the UK's intelligence services."

"The individual's accreditation is being revoked. He is required to leave the Russian Federation within two weeks," the ministry said.

