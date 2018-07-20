Russia Successfully Test-Fires New Air Defence Missile In Kazakhstan

Russia has successfully test-fired a new air defence missile from a testing range in Kazakhstan

Russia has successfully test-fired a new air defence missile from a testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

A missile defence unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has tested a new, modernized air defence missile at the Sary Shagan of the Kazakhstan firing range, Deputy Commander of Aerospace Forces air and missile defence taskforce, Andrei Prikhodko told the national Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The weapon, which had successfully engaged its targets during the test, is in military service, Xinhua news agency quoted Prikhodko as saying.

A missile defence unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has tested a new, modernized air defence missile at the Sary Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan https://t.co/BQ90CMDERd#RusMoD#ASF#AD#SaryShagan#ABMpic.twitter.com/692ues3Ss9 — (@mod_russia) July 20, 2018

The anti-missile system is designed to protect Moscow against air and space attacks, as well as to carry out tasks in the interests of missile attack warning systems and control of outer space.