Russia Shuts German Consulate In St Petersburg Over Drone Attack Charge

Russia on Monday ordered the German consulate in Saint Petersburg be shut, giving diplomats until September 18 to leave the country and demanding the employees of Germany's Goethe Institute -- which it closed last week -- exit by the end of the week.

Moscow-Berlin ties -- already massively tense since Russia's Ukraine offensive -- spiralled further last week, with Germany accusing Russia of orchestrating a drone attack on Leipzig airport.

Germany last week shut Russia's consulate in Bonn and Moscow's cultural centre in Berlin.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was "revoking its consent to the operation of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Saint Petersburg."

It said the consulate "must cease its work no later than September 18, 2026 and all of its staff must leave the Russian Federation no later than that date."

It said Goethe Institute employees must leave by September 13.

Germany is one of Ukraine's main allies and European countries have worried over what what they say are hybrid attacks on their soil.

The EU said the incident at Leipzig airport, which involved an explosive-laden drone, bore all the signs of "state sponsored terrorism".

Russia has dismissed the allegations.

Over the weekend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Berlin of "wanting war again".

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