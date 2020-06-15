Russia Sentences Former US Marine To 16 Years In Prison On Spy Charges

The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information, as he stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!"

Paul Whelan called on the US president to intervene. (AFP)

Moscow:

A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony in an espionage trial he dismissed as a "sham". 

The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information, as he stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and called on the US president to intervene.

