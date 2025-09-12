Russia Says Ukraine Drones Hit Training Centre At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Site

Ukrainian drones attacked a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday, the Moscow-installed administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said.

There were no casualties and information on potential damage was being clarified, the plant administration said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The plant's communications director, Yevgeniya Yashina, told the state news agency RIA that such attacks create "a direct risk of violating nuclear safety. The training centre is only 300 metres (1,000 feet) from the reactors and an attack on them could lead to irreparable consequences."

The plant's Russian administration reported a similar incident last Saturday. It said Ukrainian drones hit the roof of the training centre but caused no major damage and no increase in radiation levels.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the first weeks of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side regularly accuses the other of shelling or taking other actions that could trigger a nuclear accident.

