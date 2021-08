Russia says Taliban's initial assurances have been a "positive signal" (File)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the Taliban's initial assurances since completing their military takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend have been a "positive signal".

"I consider it a positive signal that the Taliban in Kabul are declaring and in practice showing their readiness to respect the opinion of others," Lavrov said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)