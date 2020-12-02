Russia Says More Than 100,000 People Already Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Wednesday said more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.

President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

