Russia Says More Than 100,000 People Already Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Wednesday said more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.

President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

