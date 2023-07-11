Russia Says 'Carefully Monitoring' NATO Summit

"It is without doubt an alliance summit with a strong anti-Russian character."

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was "carefully monitoring" the NATO summit in Vilnius, criticising the "anti-Russian character" of the meeting where alliance members will discuss Ukraine's membership ambitions.

"It is without doubt an alliance summit with a strong anti-Russian character. Russia is seen as an enemy, an adversary, and it is in this context that discussions will take place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

