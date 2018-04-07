Russia Sanctions Will Not Affect Trump- Putin Meeting Plans: White House

Donald Trump said that he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that's going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians

Updated: April 07, 2018 09:13 IST
Russia Sanctions Will Not Affect Trump- Putin Meeting Plans: White House

US has imposed sanctions on Russian government officials and businessmen (Reuters)

Washington:  Preparations for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be affected by sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed on Friday on Russian government officials and businessmen, the White House said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said U.S. officials would continue to work toward a meeting with Putin at some point. "As the president has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that's going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians," she said at a news briefing.
