Putin Says Russia Ready To Resume Talks With Ukraine "Without Preconditions"

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia is ready to hold talks with Ukraine "without preconditions", the Kremlin said on Saturday.
"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who also added that Putin has repeated the same several times.
