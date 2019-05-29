Russia Probe Head Robert Mueller To Make First Public Statement

Mueller, whose probe implicated President Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice, will make the statement at the Justice Department at 11 am but take no questions, the department said.

World | | Updated: May 29, 2019 19:28 IST
Robert Mueller's probe implicated Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice. (File)


Washington: 

Long-silent Special Counsel Robert Mueller will deliver his first public statement on the Russia meddling investigation on Wednesday, as he faces pressure to testify in Congress on his explosive findings.

