Russia Probe Head Robert Mueller To Make First Public Statement

Robert Mueller's probe implicated Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice. (File)

Long-silent Special Counsel Robert Mueller will deliver his first public statement on the Russia meddling investigation on Wednesday, as he faces pressure to testify in Congress on his explosive findings.

Mueller, whose probe implicated President Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice, will make the statement at the Justice Department at 11 am (1500 GMT) but take no questions, the department said.