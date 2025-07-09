Ex CIA, FBI Chiefs Under Scanner For Misconduct In 2016 Trump-Russia Probe

A federal criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey's alleged misconduct tied to the 2016 Trump-Russia probe is underway.

The FBI investigation focuses on whether the two former intelligence officials provided false testimony to Congress and if they were involved in any misconduct or abuse of power during the handling of the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department told Fox News that a criminal referral was made and that an active investigation was on. According to sources, the federal investigation is about Mr Brennan's role in shaping the US Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The investigation also shows how he, along with Mr Comey and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, prepared the report, which mentioned that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the election to benefit Donald Trump.

The investigation came a week after CIA Director John Ratcliffe declassified and made public a "lessons learned" review of the 2017 ICA. The report stated that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 US election, but now the new review found out that the process was rushed, had procedural anomalies, and some officials didn't follow the usual intelligence rules.

The review added that the officials should not have included the Steele Dossier, an anti-Trump document filled with unverified and wholly inaccurate claims, in the 2017 ICA. The document was made by a firm called Fusion GPS and paid for by Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Mr Ratcliffe said he was not surprised by the findings of the ICA review, adding he has long believed that Mr Brennan allowed political bias to influence intelligence work.

The email was sent to Mr Brennan in 2016, warning that including the Steele Dossier in the ICA would damage its credibility, Fox News reported, citing sources. Despite the warning, Mr Brennan included the document in the report.

The review added, "Brennan ultimately formalised his position in writing, stating that 'my bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report.'"