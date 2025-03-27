Advertisement

Putin To Visit India To Redefine Bilateral Ties: Russian Foreign Minister

Putin India Visit: "Preparations are being made for the President's visit," the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed in a televised address today.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Putin To Visit India To Redefine Bilateral Ties: Russian Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon with an aim to redefine India-Russia ties.
Moscow:

Russia and India are aiming to take their bilateral ties to an all-time high, and for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit India soon, said Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. "Preparations are being made for the President's visit," he confirmed in a televised address today.

Mr Lavrov said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made his first foreign visit to Russia after being re-elected for his third consecutive term. Now it is our turn." He added that "Arrangements are currently being made for President Vladimir Putin to visit India." However, he did not specify the month or date when the visit might take place.

During his visit to Russia last year, Prime Minister Modi had invited the Russian President for an official state visit. "President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is being planned," Mr Lavrov said.

Mr Lavrov's remarks came at a conference titled "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda". The meeting was organised by the Russian International Affairs Council or RIAC.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vladimir Putin, Putin India Visit, India Russia Ties
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now