Vladimir Putin Expresses 'Deep Sympathies' Over Death Of Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep sympathies over the death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his spokesman said Wednesday, soon after the news of his passing.

"President Putin expresses his deep sympathies over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

