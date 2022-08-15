Putin's Letter To North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Let's Expand Bilateral Ties

Russia-North Korea Ties: Vladimit Putin wrote a letter to the North Korean leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to Kim for North Korea's liberation day, Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.