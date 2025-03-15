Russia Must Accept Ukraine 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal, Says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Russia must accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire deal put forward by the United States and Ukraine.

Macron added he had discussed the situation on Friday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said he and Macron had discussed the "state of diplomacy, the possibilities that exist and the...technical aspects of overseeing a ceasefire".

Zelenskiy said that in all these matters, "we have clear support from France".

